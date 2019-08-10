Who better than Glenn McGrath to learn cricket from?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It is a dream come true for 20 young cricketers of the Andhra Cricket Academy (ACA) as they got an opportunity to not only meet but also spend two days learning nuances of the game from none other than Glenn McGrath himself, considered one of the all-time greats. The former Australian pacer, known for sending down balls at a scorching speed of 158 kmph, is presently a director and coach at MRF Pace Foundation, a prestigious institute for training fast bowlers.

Along with Senthilnathan, chief coach at the Foundation, he is attending a two-day fast bowler’s camp that began at Mangalagiri stadium on Friday. Here, fast bowlers are being taught the tips and tricks to maintain good length, bowl perfect bouncers and yorkers, and be consistent in their game.

Addressing the media, McGrath thanked the ACA and said there was a huge need for young players to remain fit and practise yoga so that they could keep calm in tough situations and perform better even when under pressure. “There is no substitute for hard work. The harder you work, the luckier you get.”

On being asked how different was the pressure on a fast bowler in T20s and ODIs, McGrath said: “Good length, perfect bouncers, accurate yorkers will give good results. Controlling the pace is very important.”

“In Australia, we see cricket as a national game. It’s a good sign that many youngsters in India are showing their interest in the game.”

McGrath further shared his experiences as a cricketer and spoke about the charity he did through his ‘McGrath Foundation’.Recalling a difficult time in his life following the death of his wife Jane, McGrath said the intention of ‘McGrath Foundation’ was to help women with breast cancer, and contribute to education.

ACA General Secretary, Ch Arun Kumar, said the camp was to help fast bowlers get selected in the national team. “Players in Under-19 and Ranji teams are being trained by McGrath. The strategic training will help them learn techniques especially while bowling during end overs.” MSK Prasad, Chairman of Senior Selection Committee, BCCI, was also present.