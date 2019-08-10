YSRCP government plans to introduce 'diet at the bed' to clear caretaker's queues in hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, all the government teaching hospitals in the State will start giving food to the patients right at their beds, just like their corporate counterparts. Officials are planning to introduce ‘diet at the bed’, in which the special course of food will be delivered to the patients in lunch boxes so that their caretakers can avoid queues.

In all the teaching hospitals, patients get a high protein meal, which consists of eggs, a vegetable curry, sambar and fruit, for lunch and dinner at Rs 40.

For breakfast, they get milk, bread and upma. For those with a general diet, the rice quantity is set at 450 grams; pregnant women get a special diet that includes groundnut chikki, two fruits and curd at `50-`60.

Currently, large trolleys with food containers are being taken to each floor of the hospitals and relatives/caretakers queue up before it to serve food to the patients.

However, due to the alleged sub-standard quality of the food, some relatives end up consuming them.

A majority of patients rely on the food provided by NGOs. The fresh move is also an attempt to put an end to this practice, and patients that need special assistance, such as pregnant women and those suffering from heart ailments, will be provided diet designed by nutritionists.

Speaking to Express, a senior official of the health department said, “We have observed some lapses in government hospitals and diet is one of them. Now, we are more focussed on giving patient-centric diets, for which suggestions of nutritionists will be taken. The move will come into effect soon.”