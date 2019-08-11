Case registered without mention of IPC sections for death of 86 cows

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when activists and public are asking the authorities to ascertain the facts behind the death of 86 cows on Friday night at ‘Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham’ near Vijayawada, the police have registered a case, naming it ‘suspicious cattle death’, without mentioning any sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Since there is no appropriate section in the IPC for the natural/suspicious death of cows, we were left with no option other than registering a case on special grounds. This case is special and goes with the name ‘suspicious cattle death’,” said the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Earlier, Goshala organisers blamed the farmers for supplying ‘pesticide-laced’ grass that led to the death of the animals.

However, Gorakshak Dal representatives found fault with the organizers and asked them to answer why only 100 cows fell ill when the fodder was eaten by all 1,500 cows in the goshala. As there were no surveillance cameras on the premises, the police said they would continue with their investigation only after receiving the autopsy report.

It might be recalled that nine cows had died at the same goshala three years ago. However, no action was taken against the organisers or suppliers even then.