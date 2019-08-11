Home Cities Vijayawada

Non-profit organisation Girls in Tech Foundation launches ‘She Builds Tech’ initiative to educate women entrepreneurs

‘She Builds Tech’, an initiative by a non-profit organisation Girls in Tech Foundation (GIT), was inaugurated at KL University in Vaddeswaram on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

The two-day programme aims to provide a platform to empower women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM along with entrepreneurship opportunities. “We are working towards bridging the gap between academia and industry by bringing industry-ready professionals, creating jobs and building entrepreneur eco-system. Our objective is to help women empower themselves, create value and emerge as successful professionals, leaders and entrepreneurs,” said GIT Chairperson Sree Divya V.

As many as 35 experts from various I-T companies will mentor as many as 200 aspiring women entrepreneurs under the mentorship programme. The participants will be given a robust hands-on curriculum, personalised expertise and orientation on several aspects of entrepreneurship. “We want to accelerate the growth of innovative women entering into the high-tech industry and build start-ups,” Divya added.

The mentorship programme will provide more than 50 internships to the participants, which have the potential to be converted into jobs, seed funding support from investors, consider of project proposals by the US government, and provide post-programme mentorship opportunities. 

“It is a good programme for budding entrepreneurs like us as we are getting an opportunity to interact with people who have in-depth knowledge of this field,” said M Lakshmi, one of the participants.

Interactive session with industrialists

GATES Institute of Management and Sciences began its inaugural academic session at its Vijayawada branch on Saturday. A week-long programme named ‘Connect to the Industry’ was organised to mark the beginning of BBA and MBA courses. Several industrialists were invited to share their experience with the students to give them an idea about on-ground situations and challenges. “Such interactions will help us understand the scope of various businesses and help us while formulating case studies,” said Dhruv Jain, a student

