Excess nitrogen in fodder ‘led’ to cows’ death in Vijayawada

Doubts raised over actual death toll at goshala; cow protection groups demand thorough probe into the incident 

Published: 12th August 2019 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Animal Husbandry Department officials on Sunday clarified that the cows in Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham at Kotturu Tadepalli village died due to the consumption of fodder containing excess nitrogen.

As many as 86 cows died after they consumed fodder at the goshala on Friday night. Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry Damodar Naidu said the farmers who supplied the grass to the goshala, might have sprayed nitrogen fertiliser two or three days before cutting it.

“High level of nitrogen was present in the fodder consumed by the cows. Since nitrogen helps faster growth of the grass, farmers use it widely. Consumption of grass with more than the permissible
limit of nitrogen had resulted in the death of animals,” he said.
However, there are doubts over the exact number of cows perished in the incident as the figures furnished by the Krishna district officials and goshala authorities did not match.
Hindu Dharmika associations, cow protection groups and animal lovers demanded that correct information pertaining to the death of cows at goshala be revealed.

The cows fell ill soon after consuming fodder at 9 pm on Friday. Having learnt about it, the caretaker rushed to the goshala and found several cows dead. Later, district officials visited the goshala.
In his complaint, Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham general secretary Govind Kumar Saboo initially stated that as many as 97 cows in the goshala died of unknown reason. But, he changed the statement pertaining to the number of cows perished in the incident, on Saturday evening.
Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz and Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced that 86 cows died and 15 more are undergoing treatment. However, animal rights activists demanded a fair probe into the incident.

“Before the officials’ announcement that 86 cows died in the goshala, the actual figure crossed 100. A few goshala representatives themselves told this to the media,” said Durga Prasad NV, president of Goraksha Dal, Vijayawada.The animal lovers and religious groups questioned the discrepancy in the number of cows perished in the incident.

“Fearing that the incident would  attract the attention of national media and further consequences, the district officials reduced the number of cows perished in the incident. Instead of taking action against the real culprits behind the incident, the officials are trying to conceal the facts. The State government should constitute a special investigation team to probe the case as the incident hurt the sentiments of people,” representatives of cow protection organisations said.
A team of Animal Husbandry officials visited the goshala on Sunday and examined the cows undergoing treatment. “The condition of cows is stable and they are recovering fast,” the Animal Husbandry officials said.

