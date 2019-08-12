HRD trainer names nine mantras for success at Gates Institute of Management and Sciences

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gates Institute of Management and Sciences has organised a week-long programme named ‘Connect to the Industry’, which began on Saturday.

Management consultant and HRD trainer MC Das delivered a lecture on the topic ‘college preparative course’ on the second day of the programme. Addressing the students he said, “There are nine mantras to succeed in any business or work. They are, know your body, know your mind, know your feelings, know your behaviour, accept yourself, accept others, appreciate others, accept your mistakes and develop.”

The programme was organised for the students who got admitted to the BBA and MBA programmes. The Vijayawada branch of the college has begun its inaugural academic year and the programme aims to guide the students,” said Krishna Balu, GATES chairperson.