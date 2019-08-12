Krishna District Collector instructs district officials to be prepared for flood situation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz, during a teleconference with district officials of the coastal belt on Sunday, instructed them to be cautious as water is being released from Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

Addressing the officials, Imtiaz said,” Water that is being released through Nagarjuna Sagar will reach Pulichintala project in the next two to three days.” He also instructed the officials to be alert and asked them to create awareness among the people in the nearby areas. “Based on the inflow to Pulichintala, the inflow to Prakasam barrage and its outflow will be regulated,” he added.

“People residing in the coastal areas especially in villages near Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage have to be alerted on a timely basis. A special control room has to be set up. Two to three lakh cusecs of water from Nagarjuna Sagar is being released and might reach up to six lakh cusecs, as Karnataka is experiencing heavy rains. Mandals like Jaggayyapeta, Chandarlapadu, Nandigama, Kanchikacharla, and Ibrahimpatnam Rural are facing high risks. The officials have to be on high alert and take certain precautionary measures,” he added.