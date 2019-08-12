Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man beheads wife, carries head, throws it in canal before surrendering

Pradeep was arrested in 2017 after Manikranthi filed a case of domestic violence against him.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of victim (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a blood-curdling incident in broad daylight in a residential area in the city, a 26-year-old man beheaded his wife, carried the head and threw it into a canal before surrendering to police.

The chilling murder took place around 2 pm on Sunday, right in front of the house of the victim at Srinagar Colony, under the Satyanarayanapuram police station limits.

According to circle inspector N Bala Murali Krishna, the accused, Petteti Pradeep Kumar, an employee in a real estate firm, fell in love with a nurse working in a private hospital, G Manikranthi (24) and they got married against the wishes of their parents in 2014. After some time, the couple had marital disputes.

Pradeep was arrested in 2017 after Manikranthi filed a case of domestic violence against him. Soon after Pradeep came out of prison on bail, he tried to convince Manikranthi to withdraw the case. However, the talks failed as she refused to withdraw the case. Following this, the couple approached the court seeking a divorce in 2018. Even as the divorce case was pending, she filed another five cases in various police stations against Pradeep and his parents.

Angered by this, Pradeep was waiting to take revenge on his wife for ‘damaging the reputation of his family,’ the police said.“Pradeep waited for nearly 30 minutes near her house for her arrival. When she came from shopping on her two-wheeler, Pradeep approached her and slit her throat with a knife. He then beheaded her and walked away briskly on the street with her head in one hand and the knife in the other,” said the CI.

Manikranthi’s family members were the first to come out of the house and see her headless body and screamed for help. Seeing people gather in the street, he ran away from the locality. He later threw the head in the nearby Budameru canal.

DCP (Law and Order) Ch Vijaya Rao said that a search was on for the severed head. Meanwhile, Manikranthi’s parents resisted police bid to shift the body for an autopsy, demanding that the accused be given stern punishment.

