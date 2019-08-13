Andhra CM Jagan Reddy releases book written on his padayatra before elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that since taking charge as Chief Minister on May 30, he has been making changes in the administration so that people continue to keep their trust in him.

“Political parties print their election manifestos in several pages. But the YSRC’s manifesto was in just two pages and included all the promises made to the people. We have introduced 19 key Bills in a single session of the Assembly to fulfil the promises,’’ he maintained.

Speaking after releasing a book, Jayaho, penned by senior journalist K Ramachandra Murthy, at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Monday, Jagan said when the former informed him about the book on the ‘padayatra’ (undertaken by Jagan Mohan Reddy) and requested him to release it, he replied that it would not be proper for him to release a book penned on him. “However, Murthy convinced me by saying that it was me who interacted with the people.”