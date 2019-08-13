Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit US on family tour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for the US on August 15 on a personal visit and return to the State on August 24. After participating in the Independence Day celebrations in the city on August 15, he will leave for Hyderabad and from there for the US along with his family members. It is learnt that Jagan is going to the US for the admission of his younger daughter Varsha Reddy in a graduation course. The CM will also address the Telugu people in Dallas on August 17.