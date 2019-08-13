Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) the festival of sacrifice was celebrated with religious fervour in the city on Monday. Decked in new clothes, the muslim community gathered for special prayers at various Idgahs and Mosques, and greeted each other saying ‘Eid Mubarak’.

Prayers were followed by feasts with near and dear ones and visits to friends and relatives. People in large numbers remembered the sacrifice of Ibrahim by performing Namaz. During their speeches before prayers, the imams also prayed for peace and prosperity in the country. Special prayers were also offered at Jannatul Baqi grounds at Panja Centre, Wynchipet and Auto Nagar.

For the convenience of more than 10,000 Muslims on this auspicious day, the committee members of Jannatul Baqi Idgah, organised a special gathering for Namaz near Yanamalakuduru.