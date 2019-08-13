Krishna district Police inspect 130 hostels in investigation of BC welfare hostel murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the brutal murder of class III student Dasari Aditya in a BC welfare hostel at Challapalli in Krishna district on August 6, police inspected more than 130 hostels and interacted with the inmates. The police also conducted personality development classes for the students residing in the social welfare hostels as part of the initiative.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, along with CIs and SIs, inspected more than 20 social welfare hostels. It was found that children were not monitored properly and poor quality of food was being served to them in some hostels.

With no monitoring of the students residing in social welfare hostels, children are more prone to committing crimes and have more chances of becoming anti-social elements. We conducted personality development classes in the hostels and ordered the authorities to instal CCTV cameras to keep a vigil on students’ activities, the SP said.

“Some officials are staying in the hostels during the night so that they can inculcate confidence among students. Such initiatives will create a friendly environment in hostels and help protect the children,” the SP added.