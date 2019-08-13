Home Cities Vijayawada

Moturu-Akividu double railway line commissioned

 With the operation of Narasapur-Nagarsol Express, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday commissioned the double line between Moturu and Akividu stations in Gudivada-Bhimavaram section of the Vija

Published: 13th August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian railway

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With the operation of Narasapur-Nagarsol Express, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday commissioned the double line between Moturu and Akividu stations in Gudivada-Bhimavaram section of the Vijayawada division.

The newly-commissioned line covers a stretch of 40 km, and has four major and 131 minor bridges. Yard remodelling, circuit provision and indoor works at Moturu, Mandaveli, Kaikalur and Akividu, and construction of 23 level crossing gates (eight interlocked, 15 non-interlocked) and new station building were also completed for the new double line. 

The Indian Railways had taken up doubling and electrification project for the Vijayawada to Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu sections, covering a distance of 221 km, in 2011-12. The project was planned to be executed in 5 phases: Vijayawada - Moturu ( 51.5 km), Moturu-Bhimavaram Town (53.5 km), Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu (49.75 km), Gudivada-Machilipatnam (36.74 km) and Bhimavaram-Narasapuram (29.48 km).

The works between Moturu and Bhimavaram began in 2013. The completed stretch was certified by the Commissioner of Railway Safety in March 2019. Remaining phase-2 works, between Akividu and Bhimavaram, is under progress and expected to be completed by November. 

Rail infra project
`1,501cr Total cost of the project
50% Project cost-shared by the State government
Rail Vikas Nigam is executing the project 
2020-21 Target for completion of the entire project
The newly-commissioned line covers a stretch of 40 km, and has four major and 131 minor bridges

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narasapur-Nagarsol Express South Central Railway Vijayawada division Gudivada-Bhimavaram Moturu Akividu stations
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp