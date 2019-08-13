Moturu-Akividu double railway line commissioned

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the operation of Narasapur-Nagarsol Express, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday commissioned the double line between Moturu and Akividu stations in Gudivada-Bhimavaram section of the Vijayawada division.

The newly-commissioned line covers a stretch of 40 km, and has four major and 131 minor bridges. Yard remodelling, circuit provision and indoor works at Moturu, Mandaveli, Kaikalur and Akividu, and construction of 23 level crossing gates (eight interlocked, 15 non-interlocked) and new station building were also completed for the new double line.

The Indian Railways had taken up doubling and electrification project for the Vijayawada to Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu sections, covering a distance of 221 km, in 2011-12. The project was planned to be executed in 5 phases: Vijayawada - Moturu ( 51.5 km), Moturu-Bhimavaram Town (53.5 km), Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu (49.75 km), Gudivada-Machilipatnam (36.74 km) and Bhimavaram-Narasapuram (29.48 km).

The works between Moturu and Bhimavaram began in 2013. The completed stretch was certified by the Commissioner of Railway Safety in March 2019. Remaining phase-2 works, between Akividu and Bhimavaram, is under progress and expected to be completed by November.

Rail infra project

`1,501cr Total cost of the project

50% Project cost-shared by the State government

Rail Vikas Nigam is executing the project

2020-21 Target for completion of the entire project

