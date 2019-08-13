Home Cities Vijayawada

Severed head of Vijayawada woman not found in Eluru canal

Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector N Bala Murali Krishna said Pradeep resorted to the brutal killing of his wife as an act of vengeance for filing cases against him and his family members.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and MLA Malladi Vishnu consoling the family members of G Manikranthi in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  NDRF and SDRF personnel started search operations in Eluru canal in the city on Monday for the head of G Manikranthi, who was beheaded by her husband Petteti Pradeep Kumar at Srinagar Colony on Sunday. After beheading his wife, Pradeep carried her head and threw it into the canal before surrendering to police. But the head was not found though the search operations in the canal continued till the evening.

Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector N Bala Murali Krishna said Pradeep resorted to the brutal killing of his wife as an act of vengeance for filing cases against him and his family members. During interrogation, Pradeep revealed that he reached the crime spot 30 minutes before and waited for the arrival of Manikranthi. He further said he stopped Manikranthi on the pretext of talking to her while she was going into her house.  

After a heated argument, he slit her throat with a knife and beheaded her, the CI said. When people raised an alarm after seeing Pradeep carrying the head of his wife, he threw it in a nearby canal and surrendered to the police. Four teams were deployed for search operations in Eluru canal. But the severed head was not found. The body of the victim was handed over to her family members for cremation after the conduct of postmortem, he added.

Meanwhile, Manikranthi’s mother G Lakshmi alleged that Praveen, brother of the accused, and Siva, brother-in-law, also participated in the ghastly crime. “All the three hatched a conspiracy and murdered my daughter. Soon after committing the murder, they fled on a scooter. The culprits should be hanged to death,” she said.

When asked about the involvement of two others in the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ch Vijaya Rao said they are examining the footage of CCTV cameras in the locality to identify all those involved in the murder. “We are taking the concerns of the victim’s family into consideration. Cases will be filed against Praveen and Siva if they were really involved in the murder,” the DCP told TNIE. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDRF SDRF Eluru canal Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector Deputy Commissioner of Polic vijayawada murder
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp