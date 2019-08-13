Home Cities Vijayawada

SIT to probe mass death of cows in Vijayawada

Goshala does not have proper mechanism to test fodder for toxicants before feeding cows

Published: 13th August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh visiting Gosamrakshana Sangham at Kotturu Tadepalli on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Monday directed City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of ACP rank to probe the death of 86 cows in Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham at Kotturu Tadepalli village on Friday night. 

The decision was taken as Hindu Dharmika associations, cow protection groups, animal lovers and leaders of various political parties expressed concern over the death of cows en masse and suspected sabotage behind the incident. Since there is no corroborative evidence available in ascertaining the reason behind the death of cows, it is necessary to unravel the mystery behind it to put an end to speculations, said a police official. 

As per the directive of the DGP, a team comprising K Srinivasa Rao, CCS ACP, N Chalapathi Rao, CCS CI, Md Umar, CI, Two Town police station, and three police officials, has been set up. The SIT will start an investigation into the death of cows from Tuesday. It will investigate the case from all angles, with the cooperation of animal husbandry and forensic science officials. 

Earlier in the day, Goshamahal (Telangana) BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh and BJP MLC PVN Madhav visited the goshala on Monday and enquired about the condition of other cows.Addressing the media, the BJP leaders demanded that the State government constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe into the death of cows en masse in the goshala. 

“It seems the State government has no concern pertaining to the death of cows as it has not responded to the incident so far. The government should order an inquiry to unravel the mystery behind the death of cows en masse in the goshala,” the Telangana BJP  MLA said.

However, animal husbandry officials maintained that the consumption of fodder with excess nitrogen had resulted in the death of cows. The incident revealed the poor state of affairs in the goshala as the organisers failed to test fodder for any toxic substance before feeding the cows. “If the goshala had a proper mechanism to test the fodder, the incident would not have occurred,” an animal husbandry official opined.

Special Investigation Team

As per the directive of DGP D Gautam Sawang, a Special Investigation Team comprising K Srinivasa Rao, CCS ACP, N Chalapathi Rao, CCS CI, Md Umar, CI, Two Town police station, and three police officials, has been set up to probe into the death of 86 cows in Sri Vijayawada Gosamrakshana Sangham at Kotturu Tadepalli village on Friday night

