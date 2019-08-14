Applications invited from schedule caste law graduates for training

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district Social Welfare department has invited applications from eligible Law graduates from candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) for training in the scheme of administration for justice for 2019-20. A committee, headed by the Joint Collector, would select eligible candidates for eight positions.

The applications will have to be submitted before 5 p.m on August 20 at the SW Joint Director’s office in Machilipatnam. The selected candidates would be trained for 36 months by district pleaders, public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors.

They would be paid a monthly stipend of `1,000, besides a one-time payment of `6,000 for books and furniture. Candidates with less than `2 lakh annual income are eligible to apply. Applications can be downloaded from announcements section in https://krishna.nic.in.