Awareness drive on snakebites takes place in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness on snake bites and first aid techniques, Friends of Snake Society, along with the officials of the Police, Forest and Health departments, conducted an awareness session in Avanigadda mandal on Tuesday.

According to officials, as many as 12 people in the district died of snake bites in August, while around 150 incidents of snakebite cases have been reported since January 2019. “128 snakebite incidents have been reported in Machilipatnam, followed by Nandigama and Avanigadda,” an official said.

Parthasarathy, from Friends of Snake Society, said,“Venomous snakes like the Spectacled Cobra (Thrachu Paamu), Saw-scaled Viper (Chinna Pinjara), Russell’s Viper (Raktha Pinjara) and Common Krait (Katla Paamu). Not knowing the differences between venomous and non-venomous snakes make many people kill them, whenever they are sighted,” he said. He also requested the health department officials to keep anti-venom vaccines handy in the mandal.