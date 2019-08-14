Former minister and Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham writes to PM for reservation to Kapu community 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, requested reintroduction of five per cent reservation to Kapus under the EWS quota, which was withdrawn by the State government recently.

In the letter, Mudragada said in the past five decades every political party made promises to provide reservation to Kapu community, but when they came to power with the help of Kapu vote, they conveniently forget their promises.

He said on December 2, 2017, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a Bill, giving 5 per cent EWS quota to the Kapu community. Stating that the Bill is pending with the Home Ministry, he requested the Prime Minister to consider the issue and ratify the same so that the poor among the Kapu community can see the light of hope.