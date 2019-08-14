South Central Railway general manager assures no compromise on safety 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Railway officials should not compromise on the safety of trains and ensure that they operate smoothly during the monsoon season, said South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Gajanan Mallya while addressing a review meeting on Safety and Punctuality along with principal heads of various departments on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six divisions, namely, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded participated via video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the GM advised all DRMs to intensify patrolling at bridges, tunnels and tanks and other vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward occurrences during monsoon.

During the course of the meeting, Mallya reviewed signal and engineering failures. Regarding punctuality, he advised all DRMs to make it their personal duty of the observance of the same. SCR’s freight loading performance review was another topic discussed on by the officials. He instructed the officials concerned, to conduct an inspection of faulty vehicles on a regular basis and asked them to be prepared for any disaster.

The DRMs were also asked to make preparations in order to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “Posters, murals on the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi at all important stations, trains, development of nurseries, plantation of saplings and Swachhta Pakhwada programs, should be undertaken at the earliest,” he said. The GM also directed the officials to formulate plans for illuminating railway stations on par with the standards maintained by airports.

Additional General Manager John Thomas, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Vijay Agarwal, Principal Chief Engineer K Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Operation Manager KV Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager John Prasad, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Arjun Mundiya, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer AA Phadke and Principal Chief Medical Director TJ Prakash were present.