Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner seeks Educational  institutions’ support for plastic-free city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has called upon the management of various educational institutions, to extend their support in elimination of single-use plastic in the city. A poster in this regard was unveiled by Venkatesh at his chamber here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the civic body chief said, “I have requested the management of educational institutions to come up with an action plan by organising various awareness programmes for elimination of single-use plastics under VMC ambit. I have asked them to focus on short film making, poster presentation, the performance of flash mobs and streets plays at major junctions across the city to sensitise residents about the ill effects of plastics to the environment. Also, various competitions will be conducted for the students at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on August 16,” he informed.

Venkatesh also asked the college and school principals to appoint teachers and NCC volunteers for each division for sensitising the public about prioritising the usage of cloth and jute bags over the polythene for their daily needs.

“MANA VIJAYAWADA-the anti-plastic Campaign which was launched during the last week of July will conclude on October 2, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. As part of it, a 5 km run will be organised in the city on August 16 and prizes will be handed over to the winners on on the same day,” he added.Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Sridhar, SRR and CVR Degree College principal Velaga Joshi and others were also present.