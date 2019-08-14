Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC trying to suppress people’s rights, says TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC leaders are trying to suppress the rights of the people.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC leaders are trying to suppress the rights of the people. “I have never witnessed such a situation wherein the party in power resorting to harassing all sections of people. In the first two months, the YSRC government thwarted the development of Amaravati, Polavaram and several other projects.

After stopping the single international flight service from Vijayawada airport, the number of flight services has been reduced by 20 of the total 60 in the last two months. The YSRC cadres are also creating law and order problems by attacking the TDP activists and threatening employees. There are instances of the ruling party leaders threatening investors. The police, who are supposed to maintain law and order, are filing counter cases against the victims at the behest of the YSRC leaders,’’ he alleged. 

Addressing a TDP meeting here on Tuesday, Naidu announced plans to strengthen the TDP and bring the party back to power. “I will not rest until the TDP wins the election. I will spend more time on party activities,’’ he maintained.

Naidu also found fault with the proposed move of the State government to join hands with the  Telangana government to take Godavari water to Krishna through the lands of Telangana. “Both the Telugu States should use their respective allocation of Godavari water, instead of making it a controversy. We have witnessed tensions between two States over sharing of Kaveri river water notwithstanding the directions of the Supreme Court. In fact, the Telangana movement came with the slogan ‘Water, Funds and Appointments’ (Neellu Nidhulu Niyamakalu). Chief Ministers are not permanent and the government should elicit public opinion before taking such a decision,’’ he demanded. 

Naidu injured? 

TDP supremo Naidu was seen with a bandage on the finger of his right hand. With doctors suggesting two days’ rest, he left for Hyderabad

Nani, Ganta skip meet

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao abstained from the meeting

TDP to protest 

In protest against the closure of Anna Canteens, the TDP would stage demonstrations at all Anna Canteens on August 16. The TDP will distribute food to the poor. 

