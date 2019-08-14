YSRCP government extends Aarogyasri services from November  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to extend Aarogyasri services in 150 hospitals outside the State. Beneficiaries can avail themselves medical treatment under Aarogyasri in the 150 hospitals located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The scheme will be implemented from November first week. While holding a review meeting with the officials of Medical and Health department on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the government would set up five cancer hospitals and launch YSR Kantivelugu programme on October 10 to conduct eye testing. Cancer hospitals with all facilities will come up in Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati, Jagan said and added that kidney super speciality hospitals will come up in Srikakulam and Prakasam districts.

Foundation stone for medical colleges at Paderu in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Gurazala in Guntur district will be laid either in September or October. Directing the officials to ensure good condition to 108 and 104 vehicles, he said the vehicles should be changed once in every six years. The officials informed that 1,000 new vehicles will be purchased after finalising tenders in September.