Security beefed up for Independence Day fete in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the Independence Day celebrations in the State, elaborate arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada for the smooth conduct of the celebrations on Thursday, said Vijayawada city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will attend the event as chief guests.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the police chief said that utmost care was taken to put in place elaborate arrangements for security of guests at the venue of the Independence Day celebrations.

Around 2,000 police personnel from various departments have been engaged for maintaining the law and order on Thursday.

He said that traffic restrictions will be in place at the MG Road from 7 am to 12 pm and asked the commuters to take alternate routes during the celebrations. He further said adequate parking places were arranged at various locations near the IGMC stadium, asking attendees to come within 7.45 am in order to avoid the rush.

Later, he along with district collector A Md Imtiaz visited the IGMC stadium and reviewed rehearsals of various contingents. “Contingents of Red Cross, Gurukul, Ex-servicemen, Chhattisgarh police and other departments will participate and enthral the guests,” Tirumala Rao said.