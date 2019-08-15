Swollen Krishna floods Chandrababu Naidu’s riverfront house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy discharge from Pulichintala Project has bloated Krishna, resulting in submergence of some areas on the riverbank. As Prakasam Barrage received heavy inflows on Wednesday morning, water touched former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s riverfront residence in Undavalli. Upon receiving the information, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials reached the spot and took photos and videos of the house, whose lawn, a river-view bedroom and walking track were inundated.

Not just Naidu’s residence, other structures built along the riverbank were also submerged in the floodwater. The APCRDA officials said notices were issued to all such owners to vacate these buildings two months ago. “More than 30 structures are inundated due to floodwater. While some owners had moved out anticipating the situation, a few are still residing in these houses. We have warned them once again to vacate them,” the APCRDA officials said.

people wade through waist-deep water at

Krishna Lanka | Express, Prasant Madugula

Meanwhile, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy urged Naidu to vacate his residence as early as possible as the situation could later become dangerous. “Two years ago, I filed a petition with the High Court stating that the house was illegal as it is built between a river and its bund, a clear violation of the River Conservation Act. The court sent him two notices demanding an explanation, but Naidu did not reply,” the MLA said.

According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the situation at Prakasam Barrage was steady and it received 4.27 lakh cusecs of floodwater from the Pulichintala project. By opening all the 70 crest gates to a height of three feet, 4.68 lakh cusecs were released downstream.

Also, people in low-lying areas downstream of the barrage have been alerted as some localities in Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota, Yanamalakuduru and Ramalingeswara Rao Nagar were submerged. As such, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has asked people to vacate their houses and take shelter at relief centres set up in Krishna Lanka and Ramalingeswara Rao Nagar of the city.

Rescue works underway

NDRF and SDRF personnel rescued several people stuck in their homes. A middle-aged man was rescued by a youngster who saw him drowning. The youth used a tree trunk to pull him out of the Krishna floodwater. Three relief centres set up in Krishna Lanka and two in Ramalingeswara Rao Nagar of Vijayawada