Two south central railway cops selected for police medals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) have been selected for police medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2019. The awardees are RPF SCR Inspector on deputation to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Branch, B Satish Prabhu and RPF SCR Inspector on deputation as Vigilance Officer of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Secunderabad, N Ashwini Kumar.

SCR general manager, Gajanan Mallya commended the performance of the two officials and exuded confidence that the RPF will continue to excel in its primary duty of providing security to rail users and property.

