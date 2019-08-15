Vijayawada Municipal Corporation seeks support for MG Road extension

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Wednesday called upon residents and traders to extend their support for the extension of the MG Road stretch between NTR Circle and Auto Nagar. During the course of the meeting, Venkatesh said that if any resident or trader was willing to lose their land during the extension works, they will be provided compensation in 1:4 ratio through TDR bonds.

For the buildings which would be razed down completely, compensation will be provided through cash by the R&B department after estimating the loss.

Responding to the commissioner’s plea, some building owners expressed their willingness for road extension and were asked them to submit documents in this regard at the VMC office. Some locals, residing on the stretch, had approached the High Court raising objection over the road extension, a short while ago.