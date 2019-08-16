Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board unveils action plan to reduce air pollution

The NGT had given directions to the State pollution control board in October 2018 to come up with an action plan for reducing the pollution levels in these places.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairperson BSS Prasad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has come up with an action plan with short-term, mid-term and long-term goals to fight against air pollution across the State and improve the air quality.

After the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) identified five cities from the State as polluted in respect of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM), the State pollution control board came up with this action plan following a nod from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Based on the five-year data, CPCB has identified Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool cities from the State as polluted areas, which are considered to have air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, in respect of RSPM.

The NGT had given directions to the State pollution control board in October 2018 to come up with an action plan for reducing the pollution levels in these places.APPCB then constituted a six-member committee with members from departments of Transport, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, among others.

The committee designed action plans and submitted them to the NGT, and those were approved. Currently, APPCB is convening meetings and workshops with each stakeholding department and working towards reducing the air pollution levels.  

According to the APPCB officials, the particulate matters register little height in the winter season due to the presence of fog conditions and a cooler climate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra pOLLUTION CONTROL BOARD SPCB Central Pollution Control Board NGT Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter APPCB
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp