Home Cities Vijayawada

Girl feared drowned, many areas flooded in Krishna, Guntur 

Several low-lying areas in Vijayawada and other places downstream and upstream of Prakasam Barrage in both the districts were inundated in floodwater of Krishna river.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Flood victims take meals on the rooftop of a house at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada.

Flood victims take meals on the rooftop of a house at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  An 11-year-old girl is feared drowned in floodwater at Lakshmaiah Vagu in Chevitikallu village of Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district on Friday evening.

NDRF teams are searching for the girl, who is yet to be traced.

Lakshmaiah Vagu is a small stream that joins Krishna river at Chevitikallu located upstream of Prakasam Barrage. It swelled with floodwater following heavy inflows into Krishna river.

The girl identified as P Gauthami Priya, her father P Ramesh and twin sister Lakshmi Priya were crossing the stream in a small country boat along with three more people to escape from floods in their village and go to her grandparents’ house on the other side of the stream when the mishap occurred. 

When the boat was in the middle of the stream, a herd of buffaloes, which were swimming to safety, collided with the boat, which tilted to a side.

When the twin sisters started falling from the boat, their father caught hold of Lakshmi Priya, while Gauthami Priya slipped. 

Even as he was crying for help, his daughter drowned in the floodwater. National Disaster Response Force teams deployed nearby swung into action and took up search and rescue operations.

Over 800 houses marooned in Krishna, Guntur 

District Collector A Md Imtiaz told media persons that the country boat was used by the villagers to cross the stream. On Thursday, one Rathnam died of cardiac arrest in the village and people came to attend his last rites but were stranded with the flood level in the stream increasing 6-7 ft. “Though the capacity of the boat is four, more people had boarded it to cross the stream,” he explained. 

Except for the boat mishap, no casualties were reported in Krishna and Guntur districts due to floods.

Several low-lying areas in Vijayawada and other places downstream and upstream of Prakasam Barrage in both the districts were inundated in floodwater of Krishna river.

Following heavy inflows, all 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage were lifted to let out the floodwater into the sea and various canals. At 7 pm, flood discharge was 7,85,918 cusecs with inflows at 7,57,005 cusecs. The flood level is expected to increase further and touch 8 lakh cusecs mark by Friday midnight.  

Authorities issued the second flood warning in the early hours of Friday, which is expected to continue for another 24 hours. Vehicular traffic on Prakasam Barrage was stopped as a precautionary measure.  “Though we are allowing two-wheelers in a limited number, we will stop them if the flood discharge increases further,” said Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. 

He said additional police personnel were deployed at the barrage to discourage visitors, who are flocking to see the floodwater being discharged.

People are also being urged not to take selfies at the barrage.  As the side railing of the barrage at the 24th and 39th pillars suffered damage after being hit by a lorry, a mesh is being erected along the barrage as a precautionary measure.

Several colonies in Krishnalanka, Ranigari Thota and Ramalingeswara Nagar in Vijayawada located downstream of Prakasam Barrage, Ferry ghat in Ibrahimpatnam where Pavitra Sangamam is located upstream of the barrage were inundated.

It is feared that if the flood flow increases further, it may inundate the roads in Ibrahimpatnam as well. The Krishna district administration is evacuating people from flood-hit Mopidevi, Kokkliggadda, Kothapalem and Bobbarlanka and other places.  

On the other hand, several villages along the course of the Krishna river in Guntur district were also inundated. Pedda Madduru village in Amaravathi Mandal was inundated.

Traffic was stopped on the road between Amaravati and Vijayawada as a precautionary measure. According to AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a  total of 8,100 people in 24 villages of 18 mandals in Krishna, 3,453 people in 53 villages of 14 mandals in Guntur district were affected. So far, 41 relief camps have been organised in Krishna while eight such camps have been set up in Guntur district.

As per the preliminary report, 160 houses in Krishna district were damaged while 315 houses were marooned. In Guntur district, as many as 537 houses were marooned. 

Agriculture crops in 935 hectares and horticulture crops in 791 hectares were submerged in floodwater in Krishna district, while agriculture crops in 678 hectares and horticulture crops in 654 acres in Guntur were inundated.

About 20 hectares of mulberry crop was also submerged in Krishna district.  About 120 NDRF and 84 fire service personnel are involved in flood relief works in Krishna and 60 NDRF and 28 fire service personnel in Guntur district. 

The water level in Godavari river at Polavaram project increased with heavy inflows from Pranahita. Road connectivity to 19 villages in Polavaram and several other villages in Velerupadu mandal of West Godavari district and Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district is again cut off.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra floods Flood fury Krishna river Prakasam Barrage
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp