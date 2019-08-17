Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada cabbie helped man decapitate wife

During interrogation, Pradeep reportedly confessed to his crime and told the police that he and his family were tired with Manikranthi’s inconvenient behaviour.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In what could be a major development in the sensational murder of a woman, who was beheaded by her husband on August 11, police have found involvement of another person in it.

Presenting the two accused before the media on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II, L&O) Ch Vijaya Rao said accused Pettiti Pradeep Kumar (24) committed the heinous crime with the help of his friend and cab driver Garikapti Bhavani Prasad (25).

With revenge as the motive, Pradeep, in the presence of Bhavani Prasad, attacked G Manikranthi (27) with a coconut cutting knife around 2 pm on Sunday at Srinagar Colony under Satyanarayanapuram police limits. 

The DCP added Pradeep married Manikranti five years ago against the wishes of their parents.

Marred by marital disputes and frequent quarrel over family affairs, their marriage was going through tough times, forcing them to file for divorce in 2018. 

Manikranthi had also filed eight cases against Pradeep in various police stations. 

During interrogation, Pradeep reportedly confessed to his crime and told the police that he and his family were tired with Manikranthi’s inconvenient behaviour. 

“After Pradeep told Bhavani Prasad that he was being tortured by his wife, the latter promised help.

When Pradeep confessed to his friend that he wished to kill Manikranthi, Bhavani Prasad helped him with recce and was also present at the crime scene,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police added.

Meanwhile, search for the severed head continued on Friday with the NDRF and SDRF personnel fishing the water downstream of Eluru canal. 

“We are using traditional methods to find the severed head. Some are expressing doubts that the case will weaken if the head is not found. It’s a complete misconception. We took DNA samples of the deceased, and collected corroborative evidence and statements from her family members,”  Ch Vijaya Rao added.

