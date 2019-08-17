Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's 'Sthree Shakthi' to be disbanded?

Disappointed with the overall performance of the new recruits in the ‘Sthree Sakthi’ programme, higher officials have decided to scrap the special wing as early as possible.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of new recruits selected for Sthree Shakthi.

File photo of new recruits selected for Sthree Shakthi. (Photo | EPS)

By Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The police department is mulling scrapping its ‘Sthree Sakthi’ programme, under which special teams were formed last year to ensure the safety and security of women.

The decision was taken after the performance of these teams in cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati came under scanner as they reportedly failed to meet expectations, and complaints galore over their indiscipline and misuse of power and infrastructure.

The Vijayawada police had mooted the concept to provide security to women and girls who venture out of their homes to attend colleges and offices.

Then director general of police RP Thakur had inaugurated it. As many as 70 newly-recruited women constables were selected and given training in swimming, driving, communication skills and self-defence skills.

The teams were also equipped with battery-powered bicycles and scooters so that they could visit residential colonies’ interior areas.

The inefficiency of the special teams in preventing crimes was exposed in a recent case in which a woman was decapitated by her husband in broad daylight in Vijayawada.

Though the victim, Gottipati Manikranthi (27), had filed several complaints against her husband P Pradeep Kumar, stating that her life was under threat, neither the law and order wing of the police nor the special women teams were successful in providing security to her.

The woman’s mother, G Lakshmi, alleged that women constables in blue uniforms utterly failed to provide safety to women of her locality.

“Had the police paid attention to our concerns and, at the least, sent their patrol vehicles to our street, my daughter might still have been alive.

If the so-called ‘Sthree Shakthi’ teams were patrolling efficiently, the culprits might not have dared to commit the heinous crime.

I have never seen women cops in blue shirts visiting the colony,” she rued.

In another incident on July 28, two members of the Vizag ‘Sthree Shakthi’ team were warned after they were caught making ‘Tik-Tok’ videos inside the police vehicle during duty hours.

Disappointed with the overall performance of the new recruits, higher officials have decided to scrap the special wing as early as possible.

“Sthree Shakthi cops do not know what they are doing. Officers in such wings need experience and their activities should be monitored.

Scrapping it will help us in the effective use of police force and infrastructure,” said a senior IPS officer on the condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sthree Sakthi Sthree Sakthi program andhra Vijayawada
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp