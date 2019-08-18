Home Cities Vijayawada

After Centre’s instruction, banks hold two-day ‘ideation workshop’ in Vijayawada

Syndicate Bank conducted the workshop for Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole regions, while the Central Bank of India conducted for Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Bank holds bottom-up consultative process at zonal-level on Saturday

Andhra Bank holds bottom-up consultative process at zonal-level on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following instructions from the Union Finance Ministry, banks conducted a regional-level two-day workshop for ideation with all the branch managers and zonal incharges on Saturday. Syndicate Bank conducted the workshop for Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole regions, while the Central Bank of India conducted for Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

The officials said that this was a first-of-its-kind consultation meeting in which the branch officers were asked to review their performances, before the banking sector and ideate on future strategies and the way forward. Importance was given on making banks more responsive to the needs of senior citizens and farmers.

Need for adopting tech stressed

The two-day pan India consultative meet was also organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday in Vijayawada.  All branches in the region are involved in the meeting. Discussion is being held at branch/regional, SLBC/State and the national level, as part of the programme. Discussions on corporate governance in PSBs, credit to MSME, use of technology in PSBs, retail lending, agriculture credit, export credit and enabling bank credit towards a USD 5 trillion economy are also being held. 

Andhra Bank discusses strategies

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Bank is holding the first stage of the bottom-up consultative process at zonal-level on Saturday and Sunday. This is a first-of-its-kind where the branches were asked to review their performances, deliberate on the issues and ideate on strategies. The meet focuses on the ways to increase credit to various sectors of the economy and enhance use of technology. The suggestions made during the meeting will be collated and sent to the zonal level for further discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Ministry Syndicate Bank Central Bank of India Andhra Bank
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp