After Centre’s instruction, banks hold two-day ‘ideation workshop’ in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Following instructions from the Union Finance Ministry, banks conducted a regional-level two-day workshop for ideation with all the branch managers and zonal incharges on Saturday. Syndicate Bank conducted the workshop for Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole regions, while the Central Bank of India conducted for Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

The officials said that this was a first-of-its-kind consultation meeting in which the branch officers were asked to review their performances, before the banking sector and ideate on future strategies and the way forward. Importance was given on making banks more responsive to the needs of senior citizens and farmers.

Need for adopting tech stressed

The two-day pan India consultative meet was also organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday in Vijayawada. All branches in the region are involved in the meeting. Discussion is being held at branch/regional, SLBC/State and the national level, as part of the programme. Discussions on corporate governance in PSBs, credit to MSME, use of technology in PSBs, retail lending, agriculture credit, export credit and enabling bank credit towards a USD 5 trillion economy are also being held.

Andhra Bank discusses strategies

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Bank is holding the first stage of the bottom-up consultative process at zonal-level on Saturday and Sunday. This is a first-of-its-kind where the branches were asked to review their performances, deliberate on the issues and ideate on strategies. The meet focuses on the ways to increase credit to various sectors of the economy and enhance use of technology. The suggestions made during the meeting will be collated and sent to the zonal level for further discussions.