Black spots fixed around Vijayawada to check road accidents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to reduce road accidents in the rural areas, district police, along with Transport department officials have identified and fixed as many as 72 black spots. Observing a special drive 'No Accident Day' this month, teams of traffic police and transport officials visited all the major roads in the district and identified the black spots where the number of accidents reported in the last two years was high.

In their observation, officials found that most of the accidents were due to violations such as drunken driving, rash driving, using cell phones while driving and driving down the wrong side. Aside from fixing the black spots, police personnel were deployed at all identified black spots in all the major routes to keep an eye on the violators.

District SP M Ravindranath Babu said that 178 officials were deployed for the duties to regulate and create awareness on traffic regulations and usage of safety gears while driving motorcycles. “For the past five weeks, police are working on the ground and chalking out plans to reduce road accidents. All the identified black spots have been rectified with the help of local stakeholders. Soon, a drive will be conducted sensitizing the need of a helmet,” said M Ravindranath Babu.