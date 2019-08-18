Home Cities Vijayawada

Flood continues to ravage Krishna district near Vijayawada

Inflows and outflows abate at Prakasam Barrage and Pulichintala reservoir with the floodwater slowly receding as power supply to 27 villages has been stopped.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Flood victims being given medicines at a relief camp set up in IGMC stadium

Flood victims being given medicines at a relief camp set up in IGMC stadium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flood conditions in Krishna district are at its worst in 10 years. As many as 24 villages were completely inundated on Saturday, while 10 more were highly-affected due to ongoing floods; 120 NDRF,  84 fire and 15 SDRF teams were deployed in the flood-hit region. 

As on 5 am, the inflow at Prakasam Barrage was 8,21,250 cusecs, which fell to 7,57,005 cusecs by 11 am. By 6 pm, the inflow stood at 6,43,188 cusecs. Meanwhile, the outflow at the barrage also reduced to 7,70,851 cusecs from 8,21,250 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the reduction in inflows and outflows was also seen at the Pulichintala reservoir. On the day, while the project received an inflow of 6,38,976 cusecs from Nagarjuna Sagar, the outflows stood at 6,52,642 cusecs. 

Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz said floodwater across the district was slowly receding, and it would further go down in the next 24 hours. “On Sunday, the inflows to Prakasam Barrages are more likely to be between 6.5-7 lakh cusecs. As the inflows will reduce in the coming days, people at the relief camps are being asked to stay for the 2-3 more days. After the water recedes from villages, sanitation works will be taken up on a large scale. It will be made sure that safe drinking water is provided to the public.” he added.

Meanwhile, ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao visited the villages that were severely affected due to floods. They also interacted with the locals of Thotlavalluru Mandal, who were currently taking shelter at relief camps. 

Seven boats were mobilised for Thotlavalluru and five more for the Vijayawada region. As many as 120 NDRF teams were positioned at Mopidevi and Thotlavalluru; two more teams were kept on standby.

Five rescued

VIJAYAWADA: Five residents of Amaduralanka of Challapalli mandal, who went missing on Friday evening, were rescued on Saturday. The group had left for Lacchiganilanka, an islet, on a country boat to rescue their cattle. Meanwhile, an NDRF team found the body of P Gowthami Priya, who fell from a country boat and washed away at Chevitikallu of 
Kanchikacherla mandal.

