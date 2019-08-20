Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh's largest bus station not disabled-friendly

Only 2 wheelchairs available at PNBS, staff brash: Passengers

Published: 20th August 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Nehru Bus Station

A person with disability on his way to the PNBS; (bottom) a bus shelter in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), the largest one in the State, is giving people with disabilities a tough time. When TNIE carried out a ground-level inspection at the PNBS on Monday, two physically challenged persons were seen finding it difficult to move around on the sprawling premises even when two wheelchairs were available at the enquiry counter. 

“Despite being located in the Amaravati capital region, I have never found the PNBS staff to be helpful to the disabled people. They do not assist us in moving around on the premises. Entering the bus station without being mowed down seems more like a challenge,” B Ajay Kumar, who daily commutes to G Konduru from the PNBS, said. He, recently, hurt himself, while crossing the barricades at the bus station.

Ajay Kumar added that on weekends and festival seasons, he faced more trouble as thousands thronged the bus station. He urged the officials to install signboards and make the wheelchairs operational for the sake of commuters like him. Another disabled commuter K Manikanta appealed to the PNBS staff to arrange for wheelchairs at the city bus port itself as the auto-rickshaw drivers obstructed their way to enter the premises. “Due to a lack of provisions, it is tough to commute during the extreme heat conditions and monsoon. Ramps should also be installed on the platforms.”

Commenting on the issue, PNBS Assistant Traffic Manager GSRK Murthy said the bus station was equipped with two wheelchairs for the convenience of differently-abled and elderly persons. “Those in need of wheelchairs can approach the enquiry counter.” When asked about the reason why those available were not in operation, he maintained, “Many do not know about the facility. Steps will be taken to keep signage near the platforms. For the sake of other passengers’ safety, wheelchairs are not operated from the city bus port.”

VMC Chief Engineer in-charge JV Rama Krishna, on being asked about the lack of ramp facility at the bus shelters, replied that a leading advertising agency was entrusted with the task of modernising 146 bus shelters, majority of which are on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road. “As part of our agreement, the agency should provide ramps. The matter will be taken up with them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pandit Nehru Bus Station PNBS Assistant Traffic Manager VIJAYAWADA public transport
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp