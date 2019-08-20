Andhra Pradesh's largest bus station not disabled-friendly

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), the largest one in the State, is giving people with disabilities a tough time. When TNIE carried out a ground-level inspection at the PNBS on Monday, two physically challenged persons were seen finding it difficult to move around on the sprawling premises even when two wheelchairs were available at the enquiry counter.

“Despite being located in the Amaravati capital region, I have never found the PNBS staff to be helpful to the disabled people. They do not assist us in moving around on the premises. Entering the bus station without being mowed down seems more like a challenge,” B Ajay Kumar, who daily commutes to G Konduru from the PNBS, said. He, recently, hurt himself, while crossing the barricades at the bus station.

Ajay Kumar added that on weekends and festival seasons, he faced more trouble as thousands thronged the bus station. He urged the officials to install signboards and make the wheelchairs operational for the sake of commuters like him. Another disabled commuter K Manikanta appealed to the PNBS staff to arrange for wheelchairs at the city bus port itself as the auto-rickshaw drivers obstructed their way to enter the premises. “Due to a lack of provisions, it is tough to commute during the extreme heat conditions and monsoon. Ramps should also be installed on the platforms.”

Commenting on the issue, PNBS Assistant Traffic Manager GSRK Murthy said the bus station was equipped with two wheelchairs for the convenience of differently-abled and elderly persons. “Those in need of wheelchairs can approach the enquiry counter.” When asked about the reason why those available were not in operation, he maintained, “Many do not know about the facility. Steps will be taken to keep signage near the platforms. For the sake of other passengers’ safety, wheelchairs are not operated from the city bus port.”

VMC Chief Engineer in-charge JV Rama Krishna, on being asked about the lack of ramp facility at the bus shelters, replied that a leading advertising agency was entrusted with the task of modernising 146 bus shelters, majority of which are on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road. “As part of our agreement, the agency should provide ramps. The matter will be taken up with them.”