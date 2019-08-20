Home Cities Vijayawada

Gutkha products worth Rs 1.77 lakh seized in Krishna

Banned gutkha products worth `1.77 lakh were seized by Kaikalur Rural police on Sunday late hours.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Banned gutkha products worth Rs 1.77 lakh were seized by Kaikalur Rural police on Sunday late hours. Circle Inspector K Jaya Kumar said, “We received information that some beetle shop owners are selling banned tobacco and gutkha products. Therefore, we formed teams and carried out a surprise raid on a godown belonging to a trader named Muppidi Jagan Kumar. During the inspection, officials found out that Jagan Kumar obtained gutkha and tobacco products from Odisha and supplied them to local shops.”

 “The accused, through mediators, purchased tobacco products from Odisha and transported them via West Godavari district. While receiving the stocks, we caught him red-handed and seized goods worth Rs 1.77 lakh from him,” said CI Jaya Kumar,” he said. Jaya Kumar also said special task forces had been deployed by the police to monitor the activities of traders.

