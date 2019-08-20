Home Cities Vijayawada

Onion prices in Andhra soar due to floods in Maharashtra

 Onion prices across the district are likely to soar as floods across the country have resulted in a fall in supply. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Onion prices across the district are likely to soar as floods across the country have resulted in a fall in supply. For the past three days, the cost of the vegetable was up by Rs 5 to 8  in the wholesale market. The Krishna marketing officials said the prices would further inflate due to floods in Maharashtra. “In rythu bazaar one kg of onion is sold at Rs 26, while the same costs Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in retail markets. In Swaraj Maidan market, prices have increased by Rs 15 to Rs 26 in less than 10 days.

As of now there is no supply from the markets in Kurnool and Maharashtra is the sole supplier,” an official said. According to reports, the supply from Maharashtra is diminishing as transportation has become cumbersome. Krishna district has a daily requirement of 250-300 quintals, out of which 170 quintals is earmarked for Vijayawada. 

