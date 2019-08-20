Residents in Prakasam barrage areas heave sigh of relief as floodwater recedes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With water levels in River Krishna receding steadily, people in low-lying areas, downstream and upstream of Prakasam Barrage heaved a sigh of relief. The officials are likely to withdraw the first flood warning by Monday midnight or early Tuesday.

As rains in the upper catchment areas of River Krishna in Karnataka and Maharashtra have abated, floodwater discharge from Almatti, Narayanpur in Karnataka and Jurala in Telangana are gradually decreasing. Eight crest gates of Srisailam Dam were closed by 7 pm on Monday; all the gates are likely to be closed by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the flood discharge from Pulichintala is likely to decrease in the next 24 to 36 hours.

“The inflows into Prakasam Barrage have started decreasing already and flood discharge from the barrage would most likely be stopped in another 36 to 48 hours,” Krishna delta executive engineer A Raja Swaroop Kumar, told TNIE.

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam crush gates closed on Monday

due to receding inflows from Srisailam Reservoir

At 7 pm, discharge from Prakasam Barrage stood at 4,67,327 cusecs, while inflows of 2,80,173 cusecs were recorded. At 4 pm, floodwater discharge from Pulichintala was 2,10,887 cusecs and the figure at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam at 7 pm stood at 55,132 cusecs.At 8 pm, Srisailam Dam recorded a flood discharge of 1,65,120 cusecs, while the inflow stood at 2,52,214 cusecs. “Inflows into Srisailam Dam are decreasing by the hour and all the gates will be closed by Tuesday morning. The full reservoir level (FRL) will be maintained till the inflows stop and thereafter the water level in the project will be allowed to drop up to 874 feet.

Currently, the reservoir level stands at 883.4 feet. Water is being released down the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator at a discharge rate of 30,000 cusecs. Water bodies are being filled in tail-end areas,” a Srisailam irrigation official explained. Meanwhile, floodwater from low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka and Yanamalakuduru of Vijayawada and other low-lying areas in Krishna and Guntur districts started receding. However, complaints are being filed by residents, most of them about lack of safe drinking water. Though Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is supplying drinking water through tankers, it is proving insufficient.

As the floodwater started receding, people who took shelter in relief camps, started returning to their homes. Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz said 13,411 people were provided shelter in 49 relief camps. Also 46 villages in 19 mandals of the district were hit due to floods. He said 120 National Disaster Response Force, 15 State Disaster Response Force and 84 fire service personnel are still extending flood relief. 26,500 food packets and 1.68 lakh drinking water sachets were distributed to the flood-hit.

“Special teams will visit the flood affected areas to evaluate crop losses. As per the preliminary report, crops in 4,139 hectare and horticulture facilities in 4,876.6 hectare of land were damaged,” he said. Water Resources Minister AK Yadav, who took stock of the situation, said it would take 10 to 15 days for the situation to normalise. “Efforts are being made to divert the flood ater to Rayalaseema to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs there,” he said.

Water release figures

Flood discharge at several projects on Krishna river in the State on Monday

1,65,120 cusecs: Flood discharge at Srisailam at 8 pm

55,122 cusecs: Flood discharge at Nagarjuna Sagar at 7 pm

2, 10,887 cusecs: Flood discharge at Pulichintala at 4 pm

4,67,327 cusecs: Flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage at 8 pm