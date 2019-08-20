Spandana programme by Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Police a big hit 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: City police commissioner and SP offices in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam respectively, witnessed a rush on Sunday as people thronged to submit their Spandana grievances on Monday. According to the officials, a total of 90 petitions were received at these offices. City commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said all the complainants were given an acknowledgement slip soon after receiving their grievances.

“Most of the complaints are related to property and financial disputes that were under the court’s purview, and marital and rental disputes. It takes less than a week to solve 95 per cent of the cases,” he added.

The Spandana programme at Prakasam SP’s office was also a big hit as the viewership on social media reached a new record. As much as two lakh internet users viewed the live telecast on Facebook. A total of 140 petitions were received by SP Sidhartha Koushal, who also interacted with the public.

Meanwhile, Vineet Brijlal, Guntur Range IGP, also participated in the Spandana programme through video conference. The IGP congratulated the IT wing of the Prakasam Police on the success. Also, numerous complaints were received by the redressal programme conducted at the District Collectorate.