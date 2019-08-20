YSRC's candidates elected unopposed to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, retired IPS officer Sheik Mohammad Iqbal and former MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the State Legislative Council in the byelections under the Assembly quota.

Returning officer P Balakrishnamacharyulu announced the unanimous election of the three ruling YSR Congress candidates as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday. In effect, the YSRC bagged one extra seat in the 58-member Council through this byelection and its tally has gone up to nine. The Telugu Desam Party, which was trounced in the Assembly elections, enjoys a majority in the Council with 28 members.