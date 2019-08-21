Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh government to provide commodities to victims of Krishna river floods

Government issues orders on Tuesday; all eligible flood-affected families to get aid

Published: 21st August 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh

VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh distributes cloth to a flood victim along with donors at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to distribute essential commodities to the flood-affected families in Krishna and Guntur districts on par with those in the twin Godavari districts. Several mandals of East and West Godavari districts got affected due to floods in river Godavari in August and the government had announced the supply of rice and others.

The recent floods in river Krishna inundated several villages in the district and also in neighbouring Guntur district. Based on reports by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and district revenue officials, the government had decided to supply essentials in the two districts. In an order issued on Tuesday, the government asked the commissioner of the Civil Supplies department to issue instructions for the release of the required quantity of commodities to the eligible families.

