By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah, who also holds the Transport portfolio, has said every effort is being made to merge the APSRTC with the government at the earliest.

Participating in the meet the press organised by the AP Union of Working Journalists, the minister said, “modalities for merger are being worked out by the expert committee and cabinet subcommittee. An interim report will be submitted to the Chief Minister on August 24.”