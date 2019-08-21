AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation gets 800 proposals in 2.5 months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that every effort is being made to create a conducive atmosphere for industries, Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Gowtham Reddy said in just two-and-a-half months of forming government, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) received as many as 800 applications from industries for investing in the State.

He said the outreach programme organised by the State government has received good response from the investors. “Adani Company is coming forward to invest Rs 5,500 crore in the State attracted by the government policies,” he said. Gowtham Reddy dismissed reports that Asian Pulp and Paper (APP) is withdrawing the project from AP. “Already negotiations with the Asian Pulp and Paper are underway,” he maintained.