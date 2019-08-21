Bid to save woman costs Vijayawada man his life, another missing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a youngster lost his life while another is feared drowned in Eluru canal while they were trying to rescue a woman, who jumped into the canal to end her life. The duo, who along with two others jumped into the canal, were washed away in the heavy flow of water as the gates of the Prakasam Barrage were open at that time.

According to Machavaram police, the incident happened late on Monday night when the 27-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Eluru canal at Gunadala. As the family members of the woman screamed for help, the four youths, who were passing by, jumped into the waters to save her.

“While the woman was saved by two of the youths, the other two, identified as Badugu Siva Ramakrishna (32) and Tadepalli Sai Ajay (24) could not swim against strong currents and drowned,’’ Machavaram police said.

Upon information, Machavaram police along with NDRF and SDRF personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation for the duo. “While Siva Ramakrishna’s body was found near Enikepadu village on Tuesday morning, the body of Sai Ajay is yet to be traced.

NDRF to resume search op today

“The NDRF personnel will resume search operation on Wednesday,’’ Machavaram sub-inspector Anusha said. Meanwhile, the woman, who attempted suicide, was shifted to the government hospital for treatment.

According to police, the woman from Gunadala was recently married to an Eluru-based cell phone mechanic, but she was reluctant to go to her in-laws’ house.

When her relatives were taking her forcibly to her in-laws’ house in a car, she asked the driver to stop at the bridge on the pretext that she had seen something fall into the water. As the car stopped, she got down and took a plunge into the canal.“The youths were on their way home and they lost their lives while trying to save the woman. Siva Ramakrishna was married and had two daughters. Sai Ajay completed his graduation and was looking for a job,” said Anusha.