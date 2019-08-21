Home Cities Vijayawada

NGOs, organisations lend a helping hand to Krishna flood victims

 Several NGOs and people from various walks of life came forward to lend their support to the Krishna flood victims. 

Published: 21st August 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh

VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh distributes cloth to a flood victim along with donors at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Several NGOs and people from various walks of life came forward to lend their support to the Krishna flood victims. The flood rendered many low-lying areas in the city inundated. In all, around 300 families from Tarakarama Nagar under Krishna Lanka were shifted to relief camps maintained by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium and nearly 600 persons from Ramalingeswara Nagar were given accommodation at ZP Girls High School in Patamata. 

Under the relief initiative, donors along with municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh distributed blankets and other essential commodities to the victims at relief camps set up at Ramalingeswara Nagar and IGMC Stadium on Tuesday. Venkatesh called upon NGOs and philanthropists to come forward and contribute as much as they can.

The major contributors include CREDAI, Vijayawada Hotels Association, Trendset Mall, Ramanaidu Studios (Hyderabad), NGO Robin Hood Army and VIP Walkers Association. Blankets, clothes and other essential commodities have been donated to the needy. Members of the Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) have decided to organise a programme, ‘Walk on Varadhi with a Difference (The Walklean)’, to collect necessary aid for the flood victims from Wednesday. 

