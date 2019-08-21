Home Cities Vijayawada

Re-tendering will neither escalate cost nor delay project: Andhra Pradesh government to Polavaram Project Authority

Sources told TNIE that Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das sent a letter to PPA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RK Jain on Monday.

Polavaram Project

Polavaram Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) advised the State government to abandon the process of pre-closure of awarded contracts and reverse tendering, the Water Resources Department has sent a letter addressing the concerns raised by the authority. Justifying its move to go for re-tendering, the State government argued that the move would neither result in any additional financial burden nor delay the project’s execution.

Sources told TNIE that Andhra Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das sent a letter to PPA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RK Jain on Monday. In the letter, Das said that the government had issued a notification for reverse tendering on August 17, even after the PPA advised against it, “keeping in view of urgency of work and to utilise ensuing working season fully by fixing a new agency by November 1.” 

The PPA had shot off a missive to Das on August 16, advising the government to not to go for termination of awarded contracts and re-tendering as “it neither has enough ground nor any necessity”.  The two major concerns raised by the Polavaram Project Authority CEO were that re-tendering may not only result in cost escalation, but also delay the project execution, thereby delaying the benefits to the people. 

But, the State ignored the PPA’s advisory and issued reverse tendering notification on August 17 for works worth `5,262.55 crore. While the balance irrigation works and the 960 MW hydel power works were clubbed into a single tender worth `4,987.55 crore, another tender for a few works in the left main canal worth `275 crore was issued. 

Defending the move, the Special Chief Secretary said that the decisions were taken only after the Expert Committee, constituted by the State government to examine and review the project, found that the works awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) and Bekem Infra Projects Ltd were in violation of Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement norms.

Polavaram: HC reserves order on Navayuga’s plea against re-tendering
The Andhra Pradesh High court on Tuesday reserved its order on Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd’s (NECL) petition seeking cancellation of government move to go for re-tendering of Polavaram hydel power project.

The court heard the arguments of counsels representing both NECL and the State government on Tuesday, a day after NECL moved the court calling the order to cancel its contracts “unilateral”.  The contracting agency filed a petition on Monday in the High Court in which it argued that the government’s decision to float a fresh tender for the completion of the project was unfair. NECL argued that the contract for hydel power plant was an agreement between the firm and the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO).

On Tuesday, the matter was posted before justice DVSS Somayajulu. Former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas represented the infrastructure firm, while the State was represented by Advocate General Sriram Subramanyam. Seeking relief from the government’s decision to scrap the contract, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the company was meeting all the deadlines. 

