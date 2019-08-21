South Central Railway seeks Andhra government’s support for ongoing and new railway projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya met Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday. During the meeting, he discussed the progress of various ongoing and new Railway projects across the State. He sought cooperation from the State government regarding land acquisition, among other things.

He also inaugurated the renovated Orthopedic and Physiotherapy block at Railway Hospital in the city. After inaugurating the facility, Mallya inspected the hospital premises, interacted with the patients and enquired doctors on facilities available and scope of improvement.

The SCR GM then proceeded to the Electrical Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Satyanarayanapuram and interacted with Assistant Loco Pilots undergoing training. He discussed training modules adopted and various courses that were being conducted. On the occasion, Mallya along with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas planted saplings in the premises of the ETTC.

Mallya inspected DRM’s office and reviewed the achievements of Vijayawada Division with the officials concerned. He complimented the staff for putting their best foot forward and advised them to maintain the high standards of performance.

‘Vijayawada-Gudur main line completed’

Gajanan Mallya met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and requested him to ensure that the ongoing railway projects get completed within time. During the meeting, Mallya informed the Governor of the completion of Vijayawada-Gudur mainline. The Venkatachalam-Obulavaripalle will become the shortest route between Chennai-Howrah routes, he said