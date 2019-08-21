Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway seeks Andhra government’s support for ongoing and new railway projects

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya met Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya with Andhra Pradesh Governor (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya met Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday. During the meeting, he discussed the progress of various ongoing and new Railway projects across the State. He sought cooperation from the State government regarding land acquisition, among other things.

He also inaugurated the renovated Orthopedic and Physiotherapy block at Railway Hospital in the city. After inaugurating the facility, Mallya inspected the hospital premises, interacted with the patients and enquired doctors on facilities available and scope of improvement.

The SCR GM then proceeded to the Electrical Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Satyanarayanapuram and interacted with Assistant Loco Pilots undergoing training. He discussed training modules adopted and various courses that were being conducted. On the occasion, Mallya along with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas planted saplings in the premises of the ETTC. 

Mallya inspected DRM’s office and reviewed the achievements of Vijayawada Division with the officials concerned. He complimented the staff for putting their best foot forward and advised them to maintain the high standards of performance. 

‘Vijayawada-Gudur main line completed’

Gajanan Mallya met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and requested him to ensure that the ongoing railway projects get completed within time. During the meeting, Mallya informed the Governor of the completion of Vijayawada-Gudur mainline. The Venkatachalam-Obulavaripalle will become the shortest route between Chennai-Howrah routes, he said 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi Electrical Traction Training Centre Vijayawada-Gudur mainline
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp