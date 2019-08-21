Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada woman attempts suicide to protest exorbitant fees charged by schools

According to Suneetha, the management collected `85,000 as fees from Class 9 students and an extra amount for books and school uniform.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The incident of a 37-year-old woman’s suicide attempt by jumping into River Krishna from Prakasam Barrage on Monday night created a flutter in the city. She had alleged harassment by a private school that charged exorbitant fees. The woman, Kalyanam Suneetha (37)–a resident of Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada, reportedly came to the barrage alone around 6 pm on the day. She was upset after the management of Moghalrajpuram branch of Narayana IIT Olympiad School allegedly did not allow her son, a Class 9 student, to continue schooling for non-payment of second term fees. Suneetha said she was insulted by the school management, which threatened to issue her son a transfer certificate (TC) when she demanded an explanation from the management.

According to Suneetha, the management collected Rs 85,000 as fees from Class 9 students and an extra amount for books and school uniform. While joining the school on June 22, Suneetha had paid Rs 5,000 as admission fee and paid another Rs 20,000 a week later. In the first week of August, Suneetha received a phone call from the school and was asked to pay 60 per cent of the total fees immediately, failing which the boy would be sent home.

When she told the school management that she would pay the second term fees and demanded an explanation on school management’s rude behaviour towards parents, the school staff reportedly insulted her and asked her to admit her son in a government school.“My son has been studying in Narayana IIT Olympiad School for the past two years and we have never delayed in paying fees to the school management.

But, the school management showed no mercy and blackmailed us saying that my son will be sent home if I failed to pay fees by August 15. My husband went to the school twice to pay the said amount and returned home without depositing the money as the concerned person was not present in the office. It’s their mistake and now they are blaming us,” rued Suneetha. Only after the school fees were paid, the school management allowed the student and gave him his admission number.

Suneetha’s suicide bid was foiled by alert people present in the area. They informed the duty police officer about the incident and the policeman took her to the One-town police station, where she was counselled. 
However, Suneetha alleged that the One-town police had colluded with the school management and tried to portray her as a mentally disturbed person. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
River Krishna Prakasam Barrage Vijayawada Moghalrajpuram
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp