Andhra Pradesh commercial tax chief commissioner appeals to the taxpayers to file returns before August 31

On the occasion, Piyush Kumar said that for the past two years, traders and taxpayers were filing their taxes on time, contributing to the State's development.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commercial tax Chief Commissioner Piyush Kumar appealed to the taxpayers to file their returns for the fiscal 2017-18 on or before August 31 to avoid penalty, speaking at an awareness session for traders and taxpayers on ‘Submission of Annual GST Report’, organised by the Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in the city here on Wednesday. 

On the occasion, Piyush Kumar said that for the past two years, traders and taxpayers were filing their taxes on time, contributing to the State’s development. He further said that there were no chances of date extension for filing the returns. He sought the taxpayers to pay their taxes on time without any confusion. To reach out to more number of people, the department has been using social media as a platform and bringing out videos in Telugu, the Commissioner added.

The session was presided by VCCI president V Bhaskar Rao. Vijayawada CGST Division Deputy Commissioner C Shankaran Raju also appealed to the taxpayers registered with Central GST to file GSTR 9/GSTR 9A/GSTR 9C for the financial year 2017-18 by August 31.

