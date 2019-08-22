Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Inter board in a fix whether to continue with grading system 

The officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) are in a dilemma: whether to continue with the existing grading system or go back to the mark system. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

School students

Representational image. | PTI

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) are in a dilemma: whether to continue with the existing grading system or go back to the marking system. Though the Board introduced a grading system in 2017 to reduce stress among the students and student suicides, many students are facing problems in getting admissions in the colleges in other States after completing the course. The officials have already discussed the issue with the expert committee, which was constituted by the YSRC government to study the existing education system and suggest reforms. 

In 2017, the then TDP government introduced the grading system, scrapping the marking system, in view of an increasing number of student suicides reportedly due to stress-related to marks. From then onwards, all the Intermediate students in the State are getting grades, a first of its kind initiative. Though it didn’t affect the first year Intermediate students, it hit many second-year students, who want to join colleges in other States, hard. The reason: the managements in other States are not ready to accept grades and they want the mark list. 

The second-year Intermediate students received their grades for the first time in 2019. This year, as many as 500 students from Andhra Pradesh lost their chances to join the Delhi University due to the grading system. A large number of students fought against the university and the BIE finally agreed to issue mark lists to students on demand.  Sources said over 500 students are visiting the BIE office every day seeking mark lists. After discussions, the BIE is now looking for a better alternative for the benefit students. The issue was also discussed by the expert committee constituted by the State government. 

According to sources, the officials are planning to scrap the existing grade system as it is creating an additional burden on the officials in calculating score and sending to EAMCET officials and the students who want their mark list. The officials are considering another option -- award grades first and upload the students’ marks after a week. In the process, the students will get mark lists also and they can submit the same for admission in the colleges outside the State. A final decision will be taken based on the recommendations of the expert committee.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Board of Intermediate Education BIE TDP government Andhra Pradesh This year as many as 500 students from Andhra Pradesh lost their chances to join the
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp