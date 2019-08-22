APSRTC bus takes one life in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man died on-the-spot when an APSRTC bus hit him while crossing the road at Machilipatnam Chilakalapudi circle on Wednesday. According to Chilakalapudi police, at 10 am in the morning, the deceased Ravindra (45), a private employee, was crossing the road at the Chilakalapudi junction after purchasing vegetables. Suddenly, an APSRTC bus belonging to Narsapur Depot rammed his two-wheeler from behind killing him.

A case has been filed against the bus driver at Chilakalapudi police station and the driver was taken into custody.